Here Are the HDR Games You Can Play on Xbox One S
One of the best things about Microsoft's Xbox One S is its support for high dynamic range (HDR) games. At its simplest, HDR expands the range of colors and boosts the contrast. This ultimately leads to better-looking games with more true-to-life images and more depth--provided you have a HDR-capable 4K TV.
Here are the HDR-friendly games you can play on the Xbox One S so far, as well as some titles that are coming soon.
Battlefield 1
If you're interested in first-person shooters, Battlefield 1 is for you. The game puts you in locations around the world, including France, the Italian Alps, and Arabia, and asks you to wage war. You'll fight with guns, planes, and battleships. Battlefield 1 also features 64-player online gaming. HDR support is coming soon for Battlefield 1 via patch.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a first-person shooter that offers you the opportunity to take down opponents offline and online. You play in the future in Deus Ex, taking on an enemy hoping to tear apart humanity. It's a fun shooter with scenes that feature outstanding graphics.
Final Fantasy XV
Final Fantasy XV is one of the year's most anticipated titles and pits you in a full-on fantasy world that has earned rave reviews. Final Fantasy XV is a role-playing game, but features combat, new options for taking cover and driving fun.
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Horizon 3 is Microsoft's answer to Gran Turismo. The game lets you drive real-life vehicles all over the world and aims at making them feel as similar to the real thing as possible. Forza Horizon 3 is the latest in the famed franchise's history and lets you drive all the cars you might love to have but can't afford.
Gears of War 4
Gears of War 4 has earned its place as one of the best shooters on the Xbox One. The game comes with the familiar (and outstanding) Gears of War look and feel, allows you kill all kinds of ugly beasts, and its action is outstanding. It's a winner. And HDR support will make it look even cooler.
Hitman
Hitman: The Complete First Season puts you in the shoes of Agent 47, a hitman who goes around the world to assassinate people. You'll go to Paris, Bangkok, and Hokkaido, among other places, and kill enemies near and far. It's a stealth-action game that's awfully fun to play.
NBA 2K17
The NBA 2K series is widely regarded as a great basketball franchise, and NBA 2K17 is a compelling update. The game lets you play individually or online, and you can choose to run a team, play as a single person, or just play some pick-up games. The MyCareer mode is plenty deep, and you'll love the creepily realistic player celebrations.
Recore
Recore got some attention earlier this year for its developer, the well-known Mega Man producer Keiji Inafune. The game is an action-adventure title that puts you in the position of one of the last-remaining humans trying to make it in a world with robots. The world is unarguably one of its most attractive features, allowing you to experience different types of gameplay throughout the story. Recore will be getting HDR support in 2017.
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7 is one of the most anticipated games for 2017. The game, which will be released in January, will launch with HDR support. Like earlier Resident Evil games, you'll be playing in a survival horror game that will probably scare yet. Better yet, you'll be playing in first-person mode.
World of Tanks
World of Tanks might not sound like the most exciting of games, but it's found a nice following of online players. The game puts you in tanks and other armory and gives you full-on tank combat against others. Be aware, though, that the combat is based in the mid-20th century, so you'll be using some older hardware to fire on enemies.