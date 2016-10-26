Best Gifts for Cordcutters
Sling TV
Starting at $20 per month, Sling TV provides the best stuff on TV without the cable sticker shock. The starting package provides more than 25 popular channels that you can watch on your phone, laptop or streaming device, like the Roku or Apple TV. Your loved ones can enjoy CNN, ESPN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, TNT and more. Just $5 more gets them 40-plus channels, including FX, Syfy and Nick Jr.
Mohu Leaf
A great way to get local channels over the air is an HDTV antenna, and the Mohu Leaf is our top pick. For about $40, your cord cutter will be able to tune in full-HD channels and receive 4K broadcasts when they're ready. We also like that it's omnidirectional, so you don't have to worry about where you mount the Leaf. Plus, this eco-friendly antenna is made from recycled materials.
Chromecast (2nd generation)
It's hard to beat this gift for just $35. The Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port and lets you stream your favorite shows, movies and music. All you need is your phone (or your laptop or tablet) as a remote. Chromecast supports pretty much every major service, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, HBO and Spotify. Want 4K? Try the newer $69 Chromecast Ultra.
Roku Insignia TV
A lot of cord cutters prefer to binge on their phones, laptops or tablets, but nothing really beats a big screen. Get them a high-resolution 4K set on the cheap with our top pick under $500: the Insignia Roku TV. Based on our testing, this 50-inch set offers a sharp 4K picture, and it also does a good job of upscaling standard HD video and Blu-ray movies. The best part is Roku's intuitive smart TV interface for finding stuff to watch.
Netflix gift card
Give the gift of Luke Cage, House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black and tons of other shows, movies and documentaries with a gift subscription to Netflix. Get them started with a $30 gift card, and they'll be binge watching in no time.
PlayStation Vue
Don't be fooled by the name. PlayStation Vue lets you watch 60 of your favorite channels on your phone, tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and yes, PlayStation 3 or 4, starting at a reasonable $40 per month. The standard package includes your local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates, plus ESPN, CNN and Food Network. Bonus: The cloud-based DVR feature lets you watch on your schedule.
Amazon Prime Video
With an Amazon Prime subscription, your loved one will get a lot more than just free two-day shipping on products. With Prime videos, they'll get instant access to thousands of movies and TV shows. These include Amazon's own original series, such as Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle. Check out the other Amazon Prime perks here.
Roku Ultra
The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device because it really does have it all. It plays 4K video, complete with HDR support for the most realistic colors; it offers voice search via the bundled remote; and it provides easy access to more than 3,500 streaming channels. Add in fast quad-core performance and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi for silky-smooth streaming, and you have a winner.