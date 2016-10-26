Best Gifts for Cordcutters

Mohu Leaf

A great way to get local channels over the air is an HDTV antenna, and the Mohu Leaf is our top pick. For about $40, your cord cutter will be able to tune in full-HD channels and receive 4K broadcasts when they're ready. We also like that it's omnidirectional, so you don't have to worry about where you mount the Leaf. Plus, this eco-friendly antenna is made from recycled materials.