Best Gifts for Pets

iFetch Frenzy Dog Ball Launcher

You love your dog so much that you take her to work with you. But there are times when Queenie has more energy than you have time for. (Like, say, when you're trying to write an article about pet gadgets.) That's where the iFetch Frenzy comes to the rescue, dog. It's a gravity-driven gizmo that your furry friend can use by herself to play fetch. Drop in one of the balls at the top of the toy and it will come shooting out the bottom, rolling along the floor at a good clip, enticing your dog to give chase. Just like that windmill hole on the neighborhood mini golf course.

It comes with three special mini tennis-type balls (1.6 inches in diameter), which you can store underneath the iFetch Frenzy when they're not in use. It's only 11 inches tall, so even small dogs can learn to drop in a ball for themselves. It doesn't require batteries or electricity.