Best Apps to Replace Apple's Built-in iOS Apps

Videos: Infuse ($12.99)

Media playback on anything other than the pre-bundled iOS apps with anything other than the .m4v format used to be a frustrating endeavor, but thankfully, that's no longer the case. Rather than having to learn the arcane art of transcoding videos for the stock Videos app, you can just get a good mobile player like Infuse Pro 5, which plays a wealth of formats, from the ubiquitous MP4 to more difficult ones like MKV. Users can sync files over iTunes or through in-app file sharing, as well as stream video from your NAS, desktop, or UPnP/DLNA apps like Plex and Kodi/XBMC. While there's a free version, you'll want to spring for the more powerful premium version, which includes support for more video formats, Air Play and Google Cast, and compatibility with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS audio, as well as other premium features.