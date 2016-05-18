Best iOS Keyboard Apps

Upgrade Your iPhone's Keyboard

Since the release of iOS 8, the iPhone has had the ability to add special keyboards. Now, the App Store is rife with options for all sorts of added functionality and style. You can use third-party keyboard apps to send and search GIF or emoji files, translate text, type with one hand and more. You'll want to check out these 10 iOS keyboards.

But before you can use a third-party keyboard on your iPhone, you'll need to give the app access. Start by going to iPhone Settings > General > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard, and then select the app in question.