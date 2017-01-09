Sexiest and Wildest Gaming PCs

Gaming PCs aren't just getting more powerful; they have also managed to become crazier-looking by the day. PC makers are constantly pushing the limits of gaming rig aesthetics, from a powerful computer the size of a coffee pot to a massive custom build inspired by Star Wars spaceships. Some of these stunning desktops and laptops are available now, while others are concepts we can only dream of owning. One thing they all have in common? You'll want all of them in your command center by the time you're done reading this.