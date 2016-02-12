10 Worst Online Scams and How to Avoid Them

Tech-support scam

You, or someone you know, has probably experienced this one. You'll get a phone call from a person, often with a thick Indian accent, claiming to be a computer technician working for Microsoft. Or you might get a pop-up window telling you that your machine has been infected and to call a toll-free number, or to click a link to start a live chat with a technician.The "technician" explains that he or she has detected malware on your computer — it's usually a Windows machine, but it happens with Macs and Android devices too — and that you'll need to download software that gives the technician remote access so that the "problem" can be "fixed."At this point, you should just hang up. If you're worried, call the company yourself, using a phone number you know is genuine.But if you let the fake technicians in, they'll show you all the "infections" on your machine, often by displaying the event logs of routine Windows processes. They may install more software designed to display lots of "error" messages. Sometimes, the fake technicians will present harmless browser-tracking cookies as evidence of infection.Then, of course, the caller will want to sell you something — either fake antivirus software, or a cleaning "service" that you absolutely, immediately need to buy to clean your machine.At this point, you can try to end the call or chat, but remember — you've already given this person access to your computer. We've heard anecdotes of tech-support scammers installing ransomware on the PCs of people who've refused to pay for phony tech support.It might be better to keep the "technician" on the line while pretending to have computer problems — and then suddenly shut down the machine. Hang up, restart the computer and do a thorough malware scan with real antivirus software.Remember, a caller who calls you out of the blue, then tells you there's an urgent situation that you need to resolve immediately by buying something, is probably a scam artist. Never give an unsolicited caller your credit-card number or allow him or her to install software on your PC.