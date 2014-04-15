Best Costumes of PAX East 2014

Cosplaying at PAX East

Cosplayers, or people who dress up as their favorite characters, make up a large chunk of any pop culture convention's population. Wherever people gather to celebrate movies, video games, anime or comic books, these dedicated fans won't be far behind, and PAX East 2014 was no exception. These industrious costumers cover a wide swath of characters from video games, movies and comic books. This year, PAX East played host to intergalactic adventurers, pirate captains, legendary martial artists and more.