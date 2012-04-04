25 Apple-Themed Product Designs

iWatch from ADR Studio

We’re really hoping that this one comes onto the market one day… The iWatch – only in conceptual stages at this point - is being designed by Antonio De Rosa, the founder of Italian design studio ADR Studio (which has also provided the foundations of a hypothetical iPhone JS). This dream watch for fans of Apple products is encased in aluminum, has 16 G of memory, an RSS drive, a weather forecasting Widget, as well as Wifi and Bluetooth, which would let you connect it to your iPhone.