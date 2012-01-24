NAMM: 17 New Musician-Friendly Gadgets

Music and Tech Converge with Apps and Devices

The National Association of Music Merchants convention (NAMM), is like CES for musicians. Just imagine a lot more hair, tattoos and piercings. The men are even worse. This show is monstrously huge. It attracted 95,000 people on January 19-22, almost as many as CES, to a convention hall better suited for more modest events like Blizzcon (a convention for World of Warcraft devotees). At each event we’ve ever attended at the Anaheim Convention Center previously, the bottom floor was designated for exhibits and the upper floors were set aside for sessions and chats. Not here. The show floor extended to the third floor of the building. The last time we sent a reporter to NAMM, the iPad wasn't even announced yet. Two years later and there are iPad-related announcements coming out of both ends of the Anaheim Convention Center. That's not too surprising given how popular Apple products are among musicians. Still, it wasn't an all-Apple show, as you will see.