10 "Hidden" iOS 5 Features

Dig Deeper into iOS 5

While Apple is known for being uber secretive, iOS 5 has been no secret; we got a significant preview this past summer at the Worldwide Developer Conference and there have been multiple betas that were immediately picked apart for clues.

Apple has proclaimed more than 200 new features in iOS 5, from the over-the-air updates (about damn time) to the Newsstand app to iMessage allowing you to bypass the texting limits of carriers, there's a lot to like in this new OS.

Still, some great features manage to slip by that deserve special highlight, which we will do. Also, keep an eye on this thread on MacRumors, where people are accumulating all the little features they find.