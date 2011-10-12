In Pictures: IndieCade 2011

BlackBottom Parade

BlackBottom Parade was easily the most ambitious game at IndieCade this year. Cobbled together using IKEA furniture and plexiglass, BBP is one of the first games I've seen that uses a hacked PS Move camera. The game runs on a laptop, which sends the game to a short-throw projector. The image is bounced from a mirror to the plexiglass, while the PS Move focuses on the mirror image. IR plays a big role as well, as you use emitters to control characters on the oft-unbalanced table (the table within the game, not the plexiglass structure).