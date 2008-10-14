New Apple MacBook Photos

The White MacBook

Now that there’s an aluminum MacBook, who will want this old thing? Frugal shoppers, that’s who. The white MacBook dropped in price from $1099 to $999, and received an upgrade to 2.1GHz, Intel Gore 2 Duo, 1GB ram, a 120GB hard drive and Intel GMA X3100 graphics.

But how long do you think this thing will really stick around? It doesn’t really fit in anymore. If you’re looking for a deal, get one of these while supplies last.