New Apple MacBook Photos
The MacBook Family
Here’s the new MacBook family. The era of white plastic seems to be ending.
MacBook
With a new LED back-lit screen, and the option to add a 128GB solid state drive, Apple seems like it is trying to give the MacBook some allure, rather than the "compromise" status it once held.
The New Screen
Always looking for an opportunity to tout its eco-conscious corporate aspirations, Apple insists that its new LED-backlit display is more power-efficient than previous screens, and free from toxic ingredients like mercury and arsenic.
The New Keyboard
Only the black plastic MacBook of yore has come with a set of black keys. Now, all MacBook keys are black. The MacBook’s keyboard is also illuminated, to match the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
MacBook Dimensions
Height:0.95 inch (2.41 cm)
The Unibody
Apple’s new manufacturing process involves milling the MacBook and MacBook Pro bodies out of one piece of aluminum. The enclosure is thinner and lighter than previous machines.
The Ports
The MacBook and MacBook Pro each still feature only two USB ports. New is a Mini DisplayPort, which Apple is using to push the sale of its Apple LED Cinema Displays. A Battery Indicator shows up on the side, rather than the underside, to give owners a sense of how much time they’ve got left without opening up the machine or turning it over.
The Underside
Apple has made the MacBook underbelly easy to get to. There’s a lever to press to reach the battery and hard drive.
The Trackpad
We’ve heard about Apple’s multitouch track pad for a long time and now it is finally here. The entire pad doubles as a click-able button. The pad itself is made of glass, and functions much like an iPhone or iPod Touch screen: Pinch and swipe with more than one finger to zoom, rotate, and switch modes or open apps.
Graphics
The new MacBook’s got the NVIDIA GeForce 9400M, for faster discrete-level graphics.
The new MacBook Pro also has the NVDIA GeForce 9400M processor standard, but also comes with the GeForce 9600M GT. That’s TWO processors that work together for integrated and discrete graphics. You can switch between the two.
MacBook Air
The super-thin MacBook Air also got an upgrade: The NVIDIA GeForce 9400M graphics processor, a 120GB hard drive (or the option of a 128GB solid state drive), and 802.11n wireless capability.
The White MacBook
Now that there’s an aluminum MacBook, who will want this old thing? Frugal shoppers, that’s who. The white MacBook dropped in price from $1099 to $999, and received an upgrade to 2.1GHz, Intel Gore 2 Duo, 1GB ram, a 120GB hard drive and Intel GMA X3100 graphics.
But how long do you think this thing will really stick around? It doesn’t really fit in anymore. If you’re looking for a deal, get one of these while supplies last.
Cinema Display
In the style of its Mag-safe power connectors, the Mini DisplayPort is the selling point for Apple’s new 24-inch LED display. The screen charges any MacBook, comes with three USB ports, and iSight camera, mic and speakers.