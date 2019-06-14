Father's Day Gifts That Can Still Arrive on Time
Father's Day is just a few hours away and if you still haven't landed the perfect gift for dad, we're here to help. We've created a list of Father's Day gifts that can still ship to your — or your dad's home — in as little as a few hours. (In some instances, you can also opt for in-store pickup). You'll need to be a Prime subscriber to get those fast deliveries, but if you're not already — you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial.If you prefer to shop for yourself — no one's judging — we suggest you wait for Amazon Prime Day, when you'll find many of the same devices on sale for a few bucks cheaper.
Without further ado, here's our list of last-minute Father's day gifts that will still arrive on time.
Alexa Speakers
From the Echo Dot to the Echo Show, practically every Alexa device is currently on sale. Best of all, many of Amazon's smart speakers and displays can ship next-day or in some cases same-day if you live in a Prime Now city. On a tight budget? The Editor's Choice Echo Dot is an excellent pick for any dad. It'll keep him up to date on the latest sports scores and can stream music from a variety of services or from your smartphone/tablet. It's currently $20 off.
4K Streaming Sticks
Turn your dad into a cable cutter with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Priced at $49 and $39.99, respectively, both devices plug into your TV's HDMI port and let you stream content from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. The Roku Stick 4K gets our Editor's Choice award for offering the biggest selection of streamable content while not promoting one service over the other. The Roku TV Stick 4K is also available at Walmart with free in-store pickup as is the rarely discounted Google Chromecast Ultra, which is $10 off at $59.
Fitness Gear
If your budget permits, you can spoil dad silly with the best smartwatch on the market. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm on sale for $339 ($60 off). That's the best price we've ever seen for this watch. Keep in mind that stock of this watch fluctuates, so you'll want to order this sooner rather than later. Alternatively, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm on sale for $199. (Plus, you can opt for same-day, in-store pickup at Walmart). Not an Apple fan? Amazon has the Amazfit Bip, the best cheap smartwatch, on sale for $74.89. (Newegg has it for $69.99 if you don't need speedy delivery). We love the Amazfit Bip because it's inexpensive, easy to use, and doesn't bog you down with unnecessary bells and whistles.
Headphones
Help your dad block out the world with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Headphones. On sale for $299 ($50 off), these Editor's Choice headphones provide excellent active noise-cancelling technology and crystal clear audio. Yes, we're in love with the new Bose 700, but those won't be available till June 30. The QC 35s can be at your doorstep as soon as tomorrow if you order them now.
Gift Cards
It's not the most personal gift, but giving dad a gift card is certainly better than gifting him a box of ties. Even better, you can purchase and send a gift card electronically, so your gift arrives in real time. Amazon offers a variety of gift card options from a Nike gift card to a Hotels.com gift card.