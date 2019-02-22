Snapdragon 855: Here's All the Top Features

5G connectivity

Easily the most significant thing the Snapdragon 855 brings to the table is 5G compatibility. The new mobile platform ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem, which means it will be able to deliver data at 5G's faster speeds, at least wherever carriers bring 5G networking online. For those areas that still rely on LTE — and there will be a lot of those in 2019 — the Snapdragon 855 also includes Qualcomm's X24 modem, which is capable of delivering multi-gigabit LTE speeds in its own right. (Another 5G modem, the X55, supports both 5G and LTE and will find its way to devices later in 2019.)

The Snapdragon 855 is capable of supporting Wi-Fi 6 as that faster wireless standard becomes more widely adopted, and it supports 802.11ay, too. I got a first-hand look at that latter 60 GHz connectivity standard in a demo at Qualcomm's December 2018 tech summit. I played Asphalt 9 on a Snapdragon 855 reference device equipped with a game controller, as the racing game streamed over Wi-Fi to a nearby TV. There was no lag between when I used the controls on my mobile device and when my car responded on the TV screen, providing me a console-like gaming experience from a device the size of a smartphone.MORE: I Just Tried 5G for the First Time: Here's What It Lets You Do

The bottom line: whether you're connected to a cellular network or a Wi-Fi one, your Snapdragon 855-powered device should be able to push through a lot of data in a short amount of time. Credit: Qualcomm