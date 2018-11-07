Best Instant Pot Accessories Under $30

Steamer Basket With Egg Steamer Steamer Rack

Instant Pots are great for cooking a perfect egg, whether it's hard or soft-boiled. When you want to cook a bunch of eggs at once, this rack will fit up to seven eggs. But there's more: The kit also includes a microwave-safe silicone mold that can be used to make seven little egg cups, and, thanks to an included lid, makes it easy to store the mold in your fridge. There's even a stainless-steel basket for other foods you might want to steam. It will fit in 5-, 6- or 8-quart Instant Pots.

Credit: OYOY