Best of IFA 2018: Top New Gadgets Coming Your Way
12 standouts from IFA 2018
The only thing more expansive than the fairgrounds that host the IFA trade show in Berlin is the variety of products vying for attention at Europe’s massive consumer electronic show. Everything from laptops to smartphones to accessories descends upon IFA, looking to grab some attention. We’ve spent the past week in Berlin and found a dozen products that deserve some more time in the spotlight. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)
Best of Show: Lenovo Yoga Book C930
Lenovo’s $999 Yoga Book C930 is a truly original dual-display laptop that might be a little over-the-top for some people. But we’re totally into it. The keyboard is actually an E Ink display that offers haptic feedback when you type, and can be turned into a blank slate for sketching or scrawling notes. The notebook itself is so thin that Lenovo developed an innovative knock-to-open gesture so you don’t have to slide a sliver of fingernail to pry it open. Instead, just rap on the lid, and internal magnets repel each other just enough to pop it right open. It’s a neat hat trick, if a bit gimmicky. That might just sum up the Yoga Book C930 in a nutshell. But we’re just excited that Lenovo is making Windows laptops fun again.—Caitlin McGarry
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Audio: Sony WH-1000xM3
We thought Sony’s WH-1000xM2 noise-cancelling headphones were a mighty-fine alternative to what Bose has to offer. Sony’s latest pair, the $349 WH-1000xM3, may overtake Bose completely, thanks to a more powerful processor, improvements to call clarity, 30 hours of battery life and support for quick charging when the headphones finally do run out of juice.
The noise-cancellation features are as impressive as ever, as we were able to block out the ambient noise from a crowded IFA trade show floor during our test drive. That leaves just the music, which sounds rich and pure when coming through the WH1000MX3’s more comfortably padded earphones.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Gaming: Predator Thronos Gaming Chair
What kind of gamer would splurge on a motorized cockpit equipped with three displays and haptic feedback? A very happy gamer, we’re guessing, if our time in the Predator Thronos Gaming Chair is anything to go by. The only thing bigger than this 485-pound chair is Acer’s ambitions for it. And while the price tag figures to be just as large — there’s no official price or availability yet — we found ourselves immersed in a game spread across three displays as we leaned back in the fully reclined chair.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best TV: Samsung 85-inch Q900FN QLED 8K TV
We thought our 4K TVs were cutting edge, then we saw Samsung’s 85-inch QLED 8K TV on the IFA show floor and realized how wrong we were. Samsung is first out the door with an 8K TV to ship to buyers early next year, but that means there won’t be much 8K content to watch. And that’s what really impressed us about Samsung’s high-tech set: It handles upscaling standard-definition and full HD videos with ease. Watching lower-res clips on the 8K display and a 4K one side-by-side, it’s clear that everything you watch will look good on this set. The only problem: We don’t know how much it costs, and we’re pretty sure it will be a lot.—Caitlin McGarry
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Laptop: Swift 5
The appeal of the Swift 5 becomes immediately clear from the moment you go to pick up the 2.2-pound laptop practically float up on your fingertips. The Swift 5 is light — almost unbelievably so — making it a snap to carry around. Acer got rid of the bulk by using a magnesium-lithium alloy for the top and bottom case, while a magnesium-aluminum alloy for the palm rest adds strength and stability to the design. And you’re not giving up performance when you go light, as the Swift 5 will feature the latest 8th Gen Core i7 or i5 processors from Intel when it ships in January for $1,099.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Smartphone: Sony Xperia XZ3
It seems like just last month that Sony released its Xperia XZ2 Premium flagship smartphone. Oh, right, it was last month. Well, that’s OK, because the company’s Xperia XZ3 is way better. Sony’s new(er) flagship sports a stunning OLED display, Smart Launch camera and a feature called Side Sense, which calls up the apps you’re most likely to use at a given time when you double-tap the side of the phone. It also ships with Android Pie, which is good news for those of us waiting to get the latest version of Google’s OS. The $899 XZ3 goes on sale Oct. 17.—Caitlin McGarry
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Innovation: Huawei Kirin 980
Other chip makes reportedly have 7 nanometer mobile processors in the works, but Huawei actually went out and built one. The new Kirin 980 crams 6.9 billion transistors onto that tiny die, helping Huawei’s new chip offer better performance while consuming less power compared to the last Huawei-built chip. Huawei also doubled down on the neural processor built into the Kirin 980 and the result should be faster and more detailed object recognition than before.
The real test will be to see how the Kirin 980 stacks up against the chips powering the new iPhones and the best Android devices, though Huawei is confident it has the edge over the Snapdragon 845. We just hope that the chip, which will power the upcoming Mate 20, lands in a phone that Huawei will sell in the U.S.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Midrange Phone: BlackBerry Key2 LE
Since the return of physical keyboards with 2017’s BlackBerry KeyOne, a common complaint about BlackBerry flagships is that the price is too dang high. TCL, which now develops and sells BlackBerry phones, must have heard the same thing, because the BlackBerry Key2 LE gives you a keyboard-equipped phone for less than $400.
You’ll have to make some trade-offs for that lower price — notably, the keyboard doesn’t double as a trackpad like it can on the regular Key2 and the processor takes a small step back. But we love the Key2 LE’s more colorful look which, with that lower price, makes BlackBerry a friendlier phone.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best Fitness Tracker: Garmin Vivosmart 4
Garmin’s newly launched fitness tracker, the Vivosmart 4, faces some steep competition with the forthcoming Fitbit Charge 3. But Garmin impressed us at IFA by packing its new waterproof band with tons of fitness features. The $130 Vivosmart 4 sports a new pulse ox sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels while you sleep, which can be used to determine your sleep quality. It also sends you alerts when it detects an abnormal heart rate, similar to an Apple Watch feature that has reportedly saved lives.
Plus, new Body Battery feature measures how much energy you have to work out, cautioning you to take it easy or push harder based on heart rate variability, sleep and activity data. With all these features and more, Garmin is clearly still committed to fitness trackers, and the Vivosmart 4 should be its best yet.—Caitlin McGarry
Image Credit: Garmin
Best Smartwatch: Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F30
Some smartwatches try to be all things to all people, but Casio’s new Pro Trek Smart WSD-F30 Wear OS watch is designed for one type of person: the outdoor enthusiast who cares more about climbing mountains and surfing than tracking cardio at the gym and making phone calls from the wrist. Casio’s ultra-rugged, military-grade case protects the WSD-F30 from the elements, and its dual-layer display means it can be used as a watch without a color screen to save battery.
As a watch, the Pro Trek Smart can last a month on a charge (for those long backpacking trips, you know how it is). The company even worked with nine app developers to customize features for the hardcore Casio user. The $549 Pro Trek Smart WSD-F30 is a smartwatch that knows its audience, and that makes it one of the standout devices of IFA.—Caitlin McGarry
Image Credit: Tom's Guide
Best 2-in-1: Asus ZenBook Flip 13
There’s not a lot of space for extra keys on a 13-inch convertible, so Asus uses a clever workaround for the new ZenBook Flip 13: put the number pad on the 2-in-1s touchtap so that numeric keys appear when summoned. The new model, which ships later this year for an undisclosed price, offers some other attractive features, including thin bezels and that helped Asus reduce the overall size of the Flip 13. There’s also a and a outward-facing camera near the keyboard that supports augmented-reality apps.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Asus
Best Speaker: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge
Bang & Olufsen’s stylish new speaker is going to prove that good things come in round packages. The Beosound Edge’s circular design does more than just provide you with a beautiful-looking speaker that you can place on a floor or mountain to a wall. It also delivers 360-degree sound with thumping base and rich tones, and you can use a companion app to redirect sound toward a specific area of the room.
When it’s time to raise or lower the volume, just roll the speaker — a gyroscope and an accelerometer will adjust volume depending on which way you roll. And a proximity sensor adds to the clever touches by lighting up the touch controls whenever you get close to the $3,500 Beosound Edge.—Philip Michaels
Image Credit: Tom's Guide