Best of IFA 2018: Top New Gadgets Coming Your Way

Best Audio: Sony WH-1000xM3

We thought Sony’s WH-1000xM2 noise-cancelling headphones were a mighty-fine alternative to what Bose has to offer. Sony’s latest pair, the $349 WH-1000xM3, may overtake Bose completely, thanks to a more powerful processor, improvements to call clarity, 30 hours of battery life and support for quick charging when the headphones finally do run out of juice.

The noise-cancellation features are as impressive as ever, as we were able to block out the ambient noise from a crowded IFA trade show floor during our test drive. That leaves just the music, which sounds rich and pure when coming through the WH1000MX3’s more comfortably padded earphones.—Philip Michaels

Image Credit: Tom's Guide