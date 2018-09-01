6 Ways the Galaxy Watch Beats the Apple Watch

Spotify > Apple Music

This comes with a caveat, as Spotify was still not working properly on the Galaxy Watch when I tested it. However, when it does work, you'll be able to not just stream music to the Galaxy Watch, but also store tracks on the device, so you can listen to music offline. You can also do this on the Apple Watch, but, not surprisingly, with Apple Music. We've compared Spotify and Apple Music before on Tom's Guide, and I still feel there's a few things that Spotify does better.

While Apple claims to have more songs than Spotify (45 million to 35+ million), you can use Spotify without having to pay a monthly subscription; you will need to subscribe for offline features, though. Plus, you can use Spotify on many more platforms — such as numerous Alexa smart speakers — letting you get more use out of it away from your wrist.

Credit: Tom's Guide