6 Ways the Galaxy Watch Beats the Apple Watch
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch boasts a number of improvements over the company’s previous smartwatches … and over its main rival, too. With four days of battery life, GPS, a heart-rate monitor and a great design, it's currently the best smartwatch for Android users. But how does it compare to the Apple Watch?
While the Samsung Galaxy Watch has some shortcomings — such as fewer apps — here are six ways that the Galaxy timepiece beats the current Apple Watch Series 3. But keep in mind that the Apple Watch Series 4 is just around the corner, so Apple could catch up in some areas.
Credit: Tom's Guide
It looks nicer
Sorry, I’m not a fan of square watches. You can throw on whatever Milanese loop or Hermes leather band you want on the Apple Watch, but that still doesn't change the fact that its square face lacks the timeless quality of the Galaxy Watch's circular design. For all its gadgetry, I want a watch that looks like a traditional timepiece. And the Galaxy Watch comes in Rose Gold, a color no longer offered by Apple.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Rotating bezel beats digital crown
Samsung's rotating bezel sets it apart from all other smartwatches. Each movement of the dial is accompanied by a satisfying click, and that makes it not just a signature design feature but a practical way to navigate its interface. It's also more fun to turn than the Apple Watch's digital crown.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Longer battery life
With four-day battery life for the 46mm model, the Galaxy Watch far outlasts other smartwatches, including the Apple Watch, which can last about half that time. So you can go away for the weekend and not have to worry about bringing yet another charger with you.
Credit: Tom's Guide
It works with more smartphones
The Apple Watch works only with iPhones, while the Galaxy Watch works with both Android and iOS devices. That said, using the Galaxy Watch with an iPhone is a very hobbled experience, so I wouldn't recommend it. But even removing that from the equation, there are simply more Android phones out there, and the Galaxy Watch will work with any phone running Android OS 5.0 and with more than 1.5GB of RAM.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Spotify > Apple Music
This comes with a caveat, as Spotify was still not working properly on the Galaxy Watch when I tested it. However, when it does work, you'll be able to not just stream music to the Galaxy Watch, but also store tracks on the device, so you can listen to music offline. You can also do this on the Apple Watch, but, not surprisingly, with Apple Music. We've compared Spotify and Apple Music before on Tom's Guide, and I still feel there's a few things that Spotify does better.
While Apple claims to have more songs than Spotify (45 million to 35+ million), you can use Spotify without having to pay a monthly subscription; you will need to subscribe for offline features, though. Plus, you can use Spotify on many more platforms — such as numerous Alexa smart speakers — letting you get more use out of it away from your wrist.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Samsung Pay is more useful than Apple Pay
Both the Galaxy Watch and the Apple watch have NFC, which enables you to simply tap the device to a mobile terminal to pay for stuff. So, if you're out for a run, you don't have to bring your credit card with you if you want to stop for a milkshake afterward. Here, Samsung Pay has a far greater reach than Apple Pay: The former is accepted at around 30 million locations — almost anywhere you can swipe or tap a credit card — versus about 4 million for the latter.
Credit: Tom's Guide