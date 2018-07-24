Every Mega Man X Game, Ranked

Now that the Mega Man X Legacy Collection is out for all major platforms, retro gamers will have eight classic platformers to occupy their next few weeks. Debuting in 1993, the Mega Man X series has enchanted gamers for 25 years, following the adventures of Maverick Hunters X and Zero as they square off against the villainous Sigma and his animal-themed subordinate robots.

But not every Mega Man X game is created equal. Whether you're diving in for the first time or ready to re-experience the classics, we've ranked every title in the series, from worst to best, to help you determine which games come fully equipped and which are destined for the scrap heap.

Credit: Capcom