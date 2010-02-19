Toy Fair Tech: Christmas In February?

107th American International Toy Fair

The holiday season may be a fading memory, the tree is heading for the chipper and the ornaments are already safely stored away for next year, but in New York, it’s the season of the Toy Industry Association’s 107th annual American International Toy Fair.

All the major toy makers are here to show their hot playthings for the next holiday season. Whether its card games, plush animals or the latest electronic game, it’s all there, with 1,100 exhibitors pitching their latest creations to toy buyers from stores large and small. The show is not open to the general public, but Tom’s Guide got in and found some of the coolest new techie toys for next year.

Here’s an assortment of our favorites from the show floor, which really make us feel like we were born several decades too late to play with them.