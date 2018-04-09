9 Games Like Destiny to Scratch Your Loot-Shooter Itch

While Destiny 2 is still getting regular updates, many players are still looking for more: Despite huge initial momentum, Bungie's popular space shooter ultimately burned out with a lack of exciting loot and replayable content.

While there are other games with exciting co-op or competitive elements, like Fortnite and Overwatch, the games on this list represent a huge cross section of what players love about Destiny: loot collecting, fun cooperative activities, and rewarding and engaging combat. Here are nine great Destiny alternatives to get your loot-shooter fix.

Credit: Digital Extremes