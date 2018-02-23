Most Anticipated Headphones and Accessories
Most Anticipated Headphones and Accessories of 2018
Whether you're at the gym, on the road or just at home, nothing sets the mood like a great pair of headphones delivering jam after jam. From over-ear headphones to in-ear monitors and an portable amp or two, here are some of our most anticipated headphones and accessories.
Beyerdynamic Xelento Wireless
Beyerdynamic is known for its sleek, solid construction and great audio quality. So I wasn't surprised by the rich, full audio the buds produced. The company's proprietary Tesla drivers ensure that the buds can handle high-res audio, so you can get audiophile-quality sound on the go. - Sherri L. Smith
Periodic Audio Ni Amplifier
While Periodic Audio didn't have its upcoming $299 amp in a casing, it still impressed. Not only did it work in a brief, hands-on testing, adding some punch to songs by the post-punk band And So I Watch You from Afar, but it's impressively small. And to be frank, size is one of the most important features when you're adding another item to your already-crowded bag or pocket. - Henry T. Casey
Fiio Audio Q1 Mark II
Sometimes all you need to transform your cheap headphones into something rivaling a pricier pair is a good portable amplifier. If you don't want to break the bank, check out the $99.99 Fiio Audio Q1 Mark II amp. Slim enough to slip into a front pocket, the Mark II can give your audio a much-needed oomph. Keep in mind that it's made for iDevices, but the amp does have limited Android support. - Sherri L. Smith
Fiio Audio F9
Who says you have to break the bank to get a pair of great-sounding earbuds? I was pleasantly surprised by the crisp details and generous soundstage produced by the $99.99 Fiio Audio F9 earphones. The buds are discreet and stylish and fit comfortably in my tiny ears. - Sherri L. Smith
Audeze iSine LX In-Ear Earbuds
Luxury headphone maker Audeze is finally making some attainable products. The company's new earbuds, the iSine LX, are priced at an affordable $199. For the price you get a colorful, striking pair of semi-open earbuds that deliver a spacious soundstage and warm audio. - Sherri L. Smith
Focal Listen Wireless
Known for its high-end audio products, including the $4,000 Utopia headphones, Focal is launching a headphone for those of us with modest bank accounts. Priced at $248, the Listen are made for some serious wear and tear with a thick, twistable plastic design. The closed-back design and thick ear pads help shut out ambient noise from the outside world. - Sherri L. Smith
Dekoni Audio Blue
Dekari Audio, one of the leading makers of ear-pad replacements, is throwing its cans into the headphone arena with its first set: the Dekari Blue. The $299.99 over-ear cans feature planar magnetic drivers, and are the result of a collaboration with pro-audio manufacturer Fostex. - Sherri L. Smith
Campfire Audio Cascade Headphones
In-ear monitor maker Campfire Audio has launched its first headphone -- the Cascade. Priced at $799, the headphones deliver a flat frequency, which is fine if you don't want something that sounds good across multiple genres of music. The cans were very comfortable with medium-firm earpads that add a measure of passive isolation to shut out ambient noise. - Sherri L. Smith
Campfire Audio Andromeda In-Ear Monitors
Campfire Audio's Andromeda In-Ear Monitors are lovely to look at and even better to listen to. The $1,009 monitors have a green aluminum shell that is sure to turn heads. But where the Andromeda stands out is the lack of tubes in the casing, which allows bright highs and a soundstage that resembles a concert hall. - Sherri L. Smith
ZMF Auteur Teak Headphones
The audiophiles at ZMF have made an impressively attractive and comfortable pair of headphones with the Teak model of the Auteur cans. Yes, they cost $1,599, but that price also covers its comfortable perforated pads, which practically cuddled my face. - Henry T. Casey
64 Audio tia Trio In-Ear Monitors
At $2,299, the 64 Audio tia Trio In-Ear Monitors are priced to appeal to the most demanding shoppers. Although they launched late last year, this was the first I've gotten to put them on and get a sense of why your local audiophile is intrigued. Not only did they feel weightless in my ears, but their patent-pending Apex vents pressure out of your ear, enabling greater comfort over longer listening sessions. - Henry T. Casey
Final Audio Piano Forte X
Just call it a case of 24K Magic. The $2,400 in-ears are tubeless, which delivers a larger soundstage with crisp detail. But the Forte X's standout feature is that the casing is plated in 24K gold. It's a conversation piece, art and an excellent pair of earbuds all in one. - Sherri L. Smith