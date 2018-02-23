Most Anticipated Headphones and Accessories

Periodic Audio Ni Amplifier

While Periodic Audio didn't have its upcoming $299 amp in a casing, it still impressed. Not only did it work in a brief, hands-on testing, adding some punch to songs by the post-punk band And So I Watch You from Afar, but it's impressively small. And to be frank, size is one of the most important features when you're adding another item to your already-crowded bag or pocket. - Henry T. Casey