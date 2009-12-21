iPhone Owner Gift Guide
It Isn't Too Late!
Because the iPhone has been one of the best-selling phones in the latter part of this decade, and because the iPhone ecosystem is constantly replenished with new accessories from hundreds of companies, we decided that a gift guide for iPhone owners would prove useful to many people.
If you know someone who has an iPhone (there's a very good chance that you do), and you'd like to buy that person a holiday gift, you can't go wrong with an iPhone-compatible gift. iPhone owners, by and large, are the type of people who are happy to get more functionality out of their smart phones and are eager to gussy up the device, too. And with so many accessories available, there's bound to be something in the accessory world that will appeal to anyone.
We know some of you don't own an iPhone and don't plan to buy one--that's fine. But there's no denying that plenty of people love their iPhones. Support their habit with a last minute holiday gift. We've picked out cases, headphones, Bluetooth devices, docks, and some gadgets that simply can't be categorized.
Speck CandyShell Case
Many hard iPhone cases protect the device well from falls, but manage to scuff up the shiny lacquer of the iPhone itself. Speck's case--which comes in an array of festive two-tone color combinations, including red/light red, green/lime, and purple/pink--is hard on the outside but nice and soft on the inside. It flexes to let you put the case on and take it off, but stays rigid once it is on the phone.
Aliph Jawbone Prime
If you like the modern aesthetics of the iPhone, you'll probably like the curves and jewel tone colors of the Aliph Jawbone Prime Bluetooth headset. While the Jawbone garnered a bit of a geek-cult following in the past, we think the colors in the new "earcandy" line (lime, scarlet, yellow, lilac), plus the cool-factor associated with designer Yves Behar, make the term NoiseAssassin (Jawbone's own "digital signal processing" tech) seem less like over-kill and more like fashion-fierce.
Yamaha MCR-140 Dock
Yamaha's all-purpose audio system includes a CD player, FM radio, several alarms and timers, and all sorts of audio in and out ports, but it also has a dock for the iPhone (or iPod) built into the top. A remote control comes with the system, and it lets you control the iPhone from afar. Even better--you can stream music to the dock using Yamaha's proprietary flavor of wireless connectivity called yAired. The MCR-140 comes in ten colors.
Newton Peripherals MoGo Talk for iPhone
MoGo Talk for iPhone
We all lose our Bluetooth headsets. If you've got an iPhone, now you can attach Newton Peripherals' device to the back of your phone. The headset itself is 5mm thick and lies flat against the phone in its own case--which is also a battery charger for the headset.
Just Mobile Gum Plus Charger
There are many portable iPhone battery charges on the market. This is the only one we've found that claims to juice up a drained iPhone four times on a single charge. That's a lot of talk time. The Gum plus doesn't connect sleekly to the bottom of your phone--instead there's a USB wire separating the phone from the battery pack--but we don't care: it carries 4,400mAh with it. The Gum Plus is compatible with all iPhone models and all iPods, too.
TomTom Car Kit for iPhone
TomTom Car Kit for iPhone
While the iPhone does have GPS functionality baked right into the device, the interface isn't quite good enough to use while driving. That's where TomTom's car kit comes in. Instead of buying a standalone GPS device for the car, you can get the application and hardware from TomTom to turn your iPhone into a more navigable tool. It boosts the GPS signal, mounts safely, speaks to you while you drive, rotates to the best angle, and charges the iPhone.
Owle Bubo
$129.95
This device turns the iPhone 3GS' camera into a much more powerful instrument. Attach it to the iPhone, and instantly you get: a high-end microphone, an aluminum wide-angle/macro lens, an iPhone case, and an instruction manual telling you what apps to download from the app store to complement the Owle Bubo. With the Bubo on your iPhone, the iPhone turns into something that actually looks, feels, and operates like a real camera or camcorder.
Philips Wake Up Light Dock
Philips Wake Up Light Dock
Instead of rousing only to the sound of your favorite song in the morning, be awakened gently by subtly intensifying light therapy (you choose how much light and how fast it increases). Alternatively, set a timer that dims the light and slowly turns off the music at night.
DLO WallDock
The iPhone is so important that it deserves its very own outlet wall socket. The WallDock plugs directly into the wall, and the iPhone snaps directly into the WallDock--no wires. The WallDock pampers the iPhone and keeps it safe with a fluffy white cushion near the wall. DLO also claims that this charger will juice up the iPhone faster than Apple's own charging cable.
Sparkz iPhone Dock Projector
"Pico projectors"--those tiny devices that display your phone, camera, or laptop's screen across a wall, are a dime a dozen. But Sparkz' version is designed with iPhone in mind--it is a dock and charger. Resolution on the wall will be at 640x480, and can get as big as 60 feet. The dock has built-in stereo speakers. With 15 lumens of brightness, an adjustable tripod for viewing height, and AV, headphone, VGA and power jacks, you can run a micro movie theater.
Vestalife Firefly Dock
This dock is for design aficionados--as far as we know there is no other dock that looks anything like this one. The speakers fold up and down like wings, a small woofer chugs away at the rear, and it is portable (4 AA batteries power it, unless you'd rather use the AC plug). Available in black, silver or red. The iPhone just looks so cozy in there, doesn't it?
Klipsch Image S4i Earphones With Mic
Klipsch Image S4i Earphones With Mic
Earphones that manage high-quality sound with noise isolation and have a microphone and in-line buttons that work with iPhone aren't easy to find. Apple's own version is acceptable, but not as good as it gets. The Klipsch Image S4i earphones do all this and come with three different ear tips. Every iPhone owner wants an easy way to answer phone calls while listening to music, without confusion.
Griffin AirCurve iPhone Amplifier
Griffin AirCurve iPhone Amplifier
Oh science, you never stop amazing us. Griffin's AirCurve amplifier dock makes it sound like your music is coming out of speakers, but it isn't. Instead, the little clear box is working its acoustic "coiled waveguide" to boost the sound from your iPhone, no batteries or power needed.
Dexim AV Dock Station With Remote Control
Dexim AV Dock Station With Remote Control
Here's how to connect your iPhone to your home theater system: the Dexim AV Dock. Pictures and video go to your HDTV in 720i through the included component AV cable. Leave your iPhone and the AV Dock near the TV, and take the remote control back to the couch. Flip through your media collection with ease. It will also charge your iPhone, and includes a cable to connect to your computer for syncing.
XShot iPhone Case Bundle
Some people don't carry a camera--they only carry an iPhone. And for those people, it is very tough to take a picture and be in the shot at the same time. The XShot iPhone Case bundle solves that particular problem. It includes a tough metal case with a built in tripod mount, and then it also includes the tripod. In this case, the tripod is one that you hold in your hand--it telescopes out in front of you, allowing you to take a great group shot with yourself in the picture. There are plenty of apps in the app store with built in camera timers.
Home Button iPhone Earrings
These earrings are made with real home buttons, from real iPhones. They're so much better than earrings that simply look like little iPhones. Everybody knows what iconic status the home button has for iPhone users--a true iPhone lover would display that image on her ears.
iBend Stand
What could be more simple? If you're an engineer you could built it yourself: an itty-bitty flexible piece of plastic, that when bent a certain way, will act as a stand for an iPhone for watching movies or simply keeping it upright. It comes in lots of different designs and prints, and it will even fit inside your iPhone case. Just take it out when you need it. What iPhone owner wouldn't want this in her stocking?
Konnet iCrado Charging Stand
For those whom accessorizing is of utmost priority, an attractive iPhone charging stand will please the eye. Plug the iCrado into a USB port on a computer, and it works just like Apple's own charging docks. According to Konnet, the metal iCrado will even improve the iPhone's speaker and microphone. We don't know about that--we just know that it comes in 10 shiny colors.
Kate Spade iPhone Cover
Girly girls will squeal when they see you've given them a designer iPhone case. Kate Spade's is actually affordable, and features the designer's signature colors in stripes surrounded by pink. Comes complete with pep talk: the insider cover says "have courage." Why not?
Sena Sarach Leatherskin
The Sena Sarach Leatherskin in tan/cream reminds us of a baseball glove with its hand stitched seams and rich leather.