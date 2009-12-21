iPhone Owner Gift Guide

It Isn't Too Late!

Because the iPhone has been one of the best-selling phones in the latter part of this decade, and because the iPhone ecosystem is constantly replenished with new accessories from hundreds of companies, we decided that a gift guide for iPhone owners would prove useful to many people.

If you know someone who has an iPhone (there's a very good chance that you do), and you'd like to buy that person a holiday gift, you can't go wrong with an iPhone-compatible gift. iPhone owners, by and large, are the type of people who are happy to get more functionality out of their smart phones and are eager to gussy up the device, too. And with so many accessories available, there's bound to be something in the accessory world that will appeal to anyone.

We know some of you don't own an iPhone and don't plan to buy one--that's fine. But there's no denying that plenty of people love their iPhones. Support their habit with a last minute holiday gift. We've picked out cases, headphones, Bluetooth devices, docks, and some gadgets that simply can't be categorized.