Best of IFA 2017: Smartphones, Laptops, AR and More

Best Laptop: Lenovo Yoga 920

The Lenovo Yoga 920 is the kind of annual update that’s easy to lust over. With a powerful new 8th Gen Intel Core processor and up to a 4K display, it will perform well and look good doing it. We also appreciate the two pairs of Thunderbolt 3 ports for blazing fast data transfers. The three colors -- bronze, copper and silver -- allow for some individuality, but if those don’t suit your needs, you can always spring for one of the limited edition Star Wars themes.

If Cortana is the digital assistant of your choice, the far-field microphone will let you summon it from afar. And if you’re a creative type, the new Lenovo Active Pen’s 4,096 degrees of sensitivity will give you a better drawing experience than ever before. So, sure, it’s an update, but it’s one that’s well-planned, feature-rich and, frankly, kind of drool-worthy. — AEF

