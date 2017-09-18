watchOS 4: The 9 Biggest Changes for Your Apple Watch

Workout upgrade

The Workout app is getting a fresh look and removing any extra taps between you and your activity-tracking. With watchOS 4, you can tap on any exercise and immediately start tracking it, instead of going through the steps of picking a time or mileage goal. There's also a new Do Not Disturb setting, which keeps notifications from popping up once you've started a workout.

The Pool Swim workout is redesigned, too, with a more complete overview of your workout, including sets, rests, pace per set and distance per stroke type (and yes, the Apple Watch knows how you stroke through the pool).