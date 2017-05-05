Best Mother's Day Tech Gifts

Your mom doesn't have to be a geek to appreciate a great tech gift. Want to help save her time? Alexa can let her control the lights or cue up her favorite songs with just her voice. Does she love photography? Get her a stylish and capable compact camera that spits out prints on the go.

And when it's time to unwind after a hectic day, there's a pillow that does shiatsu massage and a very sleek wine purifier and carafe in one. The top Mother's Day tech products that made our list combine utility and elegance in a way that's guaranteed to please.

Credit: Tom's Guide