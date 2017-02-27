MWC 2017 Day 1: Samsung's Big News, LG G6 and More

News from Day 1 of Mobile World Congress

Day 1 of this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has been a busy one. Not only have we seen new smartphones from LG and Motorola, but we've also gotten our hands on tablets from Samsung and Lenovo and laptops from Lenovo and HP. We even know when Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8.

Here's what you need to know about everything from Day 1 of MWC.