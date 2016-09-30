iPhone 8 to Finally Get Samsung's Best Feature

Water-resistance? Check. Better low-light camera? Check. OLED screen? With the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple has caught up to Samsung's Galaxy S7 in some key areas, but the display isn't one of them.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is in talks with Sharp to supply OLED screens for next-generation iPhones.

Yes, the iPhone 7 offers a screen that's 25 percent brighter with a wider color gamut, but it's not as sharp and certainly not as colorful as the Super AMOLED panel on the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and red-hot Note 7.

OLED screens have a number of benefits over the traditional LCDs in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. For one, they offer more saturated colors, which really make photos and videos pop. Second, OLED screens tend to offer better contrast, because they are capable of displaying pure blacks. The iPhone can look a little cloudy when displaying black.

It doesn't end there. OLED screens offer wider viewing angles than LCD panels, so someone else can binge watch that episode of Luke Cage when they're sitting next to you. Lastly, an OLED iPhone should last longer on a charge, because the technology promises less battery drain.

Sharp says it will invest $566 million for the development of its OLED production facilities, with the goal of starting output by June 2018. But that doesn't mean the iPhone won't get an OLED screen before then. The Bloomberg report says that Apple is trying to encourage more competition among its suppliers.