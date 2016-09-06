iPhone 7 Spoiler Alert: Last-Minute Leak Roundup

We're just a day away from Apple's big Sept. 7 iPhone reveal event, and it looks like the leaks will keep coming until the very last minute. A slew of potential new information about the highly anticipated iPhone 7 surfaced over the weekend, including key new specs about the phone's display, storage options and camera. Here's what we learned about the smartphone we'll all be seeing tomorrow.

True Tone Displays

According to the latest research from expert Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (as posted on Apple Insider), the iPhone 7 may have the same proprietary True Tone display technology found on the iPad Pro. That means a better screen for watching 4K videos, or admiring the extra-sharp shots you took with the bigger model's dual-camera setup.

A Starting 32GB of Storage

Good news for iPhone fans constantly running out of storage: Apple may finally be killing the measly 16GB storage tier on the starting iPhone. Kuo's research suggests that the iPhone 7 will offer 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, ditching the 16GB and 64GB tiers from previous iPhones. And whichever model you choose, you'll now get up to 2TB of extra iCloud storage.

Better Cameras, Better Flash

Speaking of cameras, Kuo says that the iPhone 7's flash will be upgraded from two LEDs to four: two in cool colors, two in warm. The phone may also pack an ambient light sensor that could make the iPhone an even better device for shooting photos in low light. The "iPhone 7 Plus" is likely to have two 12-megapixel cameras, which may allow for pro-level camera features such as optical zoom.

Back in Black

Apple may ditch the iPhone's long-standing Space Gray color in favor of two darker shades: a standard dark black option, as well as a glossier "piano black." The latter model could be limited and reserved for the larger-storage versions of the iPhone 7. Coupled with previous rumors about a deep blue iPhone, these latest reports suggest that Apple may be trying to shake up its traditional Gold/Silver/Gray color options for its smartphones.

No Headphone Jack, Free Lightning Headphones & Adapter

The rest of Kuo's research seems to confirm the same iPhone 7 specs that have been swirling around for months, including the much-controversial removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack. To compensate for the missing plug, Kuo says that the new phone may have a second, more amplified speaker and will ship with both a set of Lightning-based EarPods as well as a Lightning headphone adapter that will keep your old analog headphones from becoming completely obsolete.

The Best of the Rest

Other than that, it seems like you can expect an iPhone 7 with 3GB of RAM, a new A10 processor, a 3D Touch-enabled home button and a waterproof design. The iPhone 7 launch will officially kick off on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time -- stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all of the biggest news straight out of California.