iOS 12.0.1 Doesn’t Fix This Huge Problem

Apple's most recent iOS update brought a number of important updates and fixes. But there are a couple big problems it still hasn't addressed.

First, iOS 12.0.1 is sending iMessages to the wrong people, Forbes reports. This is a problem that several past iterations of Apple's operating system have had. As always, it has to do with Apple IDs.

Everyone who is signed in with the same Apple ID now receives the same text messages, regardless of which number they're intended for. This is obviously a big problem for parents whose kids use their Apple ID, or people who use multiple devices for different purposes.

We're not sure if Apple actually plans to fix this one. Conveniently for the company, this feature discourages spouses from using the same Apple ID. And when you have your own Apple ID, you need to pay for your own music and apps.

The update also doesn't fix some other bugs, such as the decline in cellular connectivity many new iPhone XS and XS Max users have reported.

Plus, 12.0.1 has introduced new problems of its own. Users are seeing decreases in battery life and Bluetooth connectivity, and some have even reported that their phones can no longer make or receive calls.

There's one silver lining: The new iOS fixes the bug that prevented new iPhone models from charging if their screens were off.

So if that's been bothering you, it may be worth downloading the update. Otherwise, it seems like a bit of a disaster, and I'll certainly be holding off.



