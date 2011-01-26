Report: iPad 2, iPhone 5 to Have Integrated NFC

While some people are still holding out for the white version of the iPhone 4, die-hard Apple fans are busying themselves with the wait for iPad 2 and the next iPhone, iPhone 5. So far we’ve heard little tiny scraps of information about both. For example, if rumors are to be believed, the iPad 2 will come equipped with at least one camera, as well as an SD card slot. Today we learn just a little more about what we can expect from Apple’s upcoming devices.



According to one analyst, Apple’s latest products will come packing NFC. Richard Doherty, director of consulting firm Envisioneering Group, cited engineers who are working on hardware for Apple and told Bloomberg that the technology would feature in the iPad 2 and the AT&T-bound iPhone 5.



Near Field Communication, a technology that allows for the wireless transfer of data over short distances, is fast gaining traction in the smartphone world as a way to process mobile payments. To hear that Apple may be putting this technology into the new iPhone is not as surprising as the fact that it may also be included in the iPad 2. Waving your iPhone around at the cash register is a lot easier than brandishing your iPad at a barista, after all.



Bloomberg cites another expert that believes Apple may choose to tap into information already on file from customers using its other services, like iTunes. There’s also talk of a loyalty system that would allow customers to earn points and rewards for payments made with their phones.