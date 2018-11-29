Here’s the Phone That Will Beat Samsung to the Punch(hole)

Samsung is cockily touting its new Infinity-O display, which the Korean company will reportedly use “first” in the Galaxy A8 and the flagship Galaxy S10. But it looks like there’s another phone that will beat them to the punch (hole).



(Image credit: Winfuture.de)

According to German tech site Winfuture.de, that phone is the Huawei Nova 4, which was just presented in China and will be launched in December, according to the company teasers.



(Image credit: GSM Arena)

Like the Galaxy A9, there’s no hiding of the camera hole. It’s just there, as conspicuous as the notch albeit taking a way smaller space. There are not many details on the Nova 4, but phone rumormeister Ben Geskin has a render:

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

Both companies have been trying to black each other with every new major development. Tech site PocketNow claims that Huawei will be first, officially launching on December 4.

The Nova 4, however, has been already shown publicly during the event you can see in these photos. That show’s unit, however, was concealed by a case. We will have to wait till next week to see the actual phone without any camouflage.