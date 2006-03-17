Homegrown Networks

Introduction

The Diary of a New Home Network series proved to be very popular, as it seems as if I'm not the only one trying to save a buck by investing a little sweat equity into building a new home. In addition to the great feedback and ideas posted over the series' Forumz thread, a number of readers responded to our call and took the time to send in pictures and descriptions of their home networks.

We look at three systems, two of which use commercially-available structured wiring component systems. The other takes a decidedly non-commercial approach that may not be pretty to look at, but it gets the job done.