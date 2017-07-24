Google’s Pixel 2 Could Be World’s First with This Feature

According to an Android Headlines report, Google’s Pixel 2 smartphone might be the first to use Qualcomm’s unreleased Snapdragon 836 chipset.
This new SoC (System on Chip) promises higher peak CPU and GPU clock speeds, though it is expected to maintain a similar 10nm architecture as well as the Adreno 405 GPU. In practice, this will help the 836 perform better in high-performance scenarios as well as stay energy-efficient.
It is unclear from it’s unidentified source whether this processor will appear in both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL variants, given that more substantial differences are expected between them than with the original Pixel lineup.
Previous rumors and an entry in the mobile benchmark GFXBench listings indicated that the Pixel 2 lineup would ship with the Snapdragon 835.
Previous rumors and an entry in the mobile benchmark GFXBench listings indicated that the Pixel 2 lineup would ship with the Snapdragon 835.