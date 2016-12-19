Galaxy S8 Arriving Later Than Expected (Report)

Samsung might wait a bit longer than usual to take the wraps off of its much-anticipated Galaxy S8 smartphone. According to a new report, the Korean tech giant will host a dedicated event for the new flagship in New York this April, breaking Samsung's tradition of unveiling its latest phone at Mobile World Congress in February.

Why the delay? Korean website Naver suggests that Samsung is taking extra care to recover consumer trust through "consultation with external agencies." It's hard to blame the company -- following the disastrous launch of the exploding Galaxy Note 7 and multiple reports of Galaxy S7 devices catching fire, Samsung needs to assure customers that its next big flagship won't literally blow up in their faces.

The Galaxy S8's launch plans were reportedly discussed at a global strategy meeting at Samsung's headquarters, where CEO of Samsung's wireless division Koh Dong-Jin also stressed the importance of security and preventing future smartphones from leaking.

However, it may be too late for that. We've already heard tons of rumors about the Galaxy S8, which could sport a 4K display, a super-sharp dual lens camera and vastly improved processors. The phone could ditch the physical home button in favor of building one right into the screen, and could follow in the iPhone 7's footsteps by leaving the headphone jack behind.

