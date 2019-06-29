The Best Nintendo Switch Stylus to Buy Now

With Super Mario Maker 2 finally here, it's easy to miss the built-in stylus from the Wii U Gamepad days, but you don't have to settle for your fingers as you attempt to sketch out the perfect Mario level. We purchased several off-brand styli to test on the Nintendo Switch, from super-cheap models with rubber tips to electronic options with an active tip.

After running multiple tests, from commanding an army of Pokémon in Pokémon Quest to micromanaging vault dwellers in Fallout Shelter, we found that all of these styli work for the Nintendo Switch. They even work through a glass screen protector, which is what I use on my own Switch. The best time to buy a stylus (and other Nintendo Switch accessories) will most likely be on Amazon Prime Day, so keep an eye on our coverage.

Here are the best styli you can get for Nintendo Switch:

AccuPoint Active Stylus SPECIFICATIONS Tips: Active, Fibermesh | Weight: 16 grams Reasons to Buy Dual-sided tips Very responsive Comfortable Reasons to Avoid Pricey $29.95 View at Amazon

The AccuPoint Active Stylus is an electronic pen with a fine tip that will function even with the lightest touch. Besides that, it's shaped like a pen and is large enough to feel natural in my hands. You do need to charge it, however. It has a micro USB port hidden underneath the opposite tip (a microUSB cable is included).

According to BoxWave, the stylus can last up to 12 hours of active use on a charge. Don't worry; the round tip on the opposite side is not electronic, so you can use that if the battery happens to run out. However, you have to put slightly more pressure on the screen to get that side of the stylus to register.

MEKO Universal Stylus SPECIFICATIONS Tips: Disc, Fibermesh | Weight: 22 grams Reasons to Buy Two stylus package Customizable Good value Reasons to Avoid Grip only on one side $12.99 View at Amazon

The MEKO Universal Stylus actually comes packed with two styli as well as several replaceable tips, including two fibermesh tips and four disc tips. The stylus is a decent size, and offers a comfortable rubber grip, but it's on the side where the disc tip is, which is a little frustrating. I’m not a fan of the disc tip because the first connection with the Switch can either be a hit or miss if you're using it at an angle. However, once it’s made contact, it glides across the screen as smooth as a brush.

Replacing the tips can be annoying, though, as I accidentally pulled the rubber bit entirely out of the pen, instead of the metal piece it was attached to. The fibermesh tip on the opposite side is more accurate and responsive, allowing me to click through a flurry of attacks in Pokémon Quest. I did have a little issue clicking on things in the overworld, however, as the stylus would occasionally drag the map instead of clicking on my expedition team, for example. Overall, the MEKO Universal Stylus still offers a great value.

We also tested the Digiroot Universal Stylus, which is basically the same stylus packaged and branded by a different company. It's a couple of dollars cheaper and comes with a felt pouch as well as three replaceable fibermesh tips and six additional disc tips. But it comes with only one stylus.

AmazonBasics Stylus SPECIFICATIONS Tips: Rubber | Weight: 6 grams Reasons to Buy Extremely affordable Responsive Reasons to Avoid Uncomfortable to hold $4.99 View at eBay

The AmazonBasics Stylus is a decent, cheap alternative to more expensive styli. Unfortunately, its short, cylinder design isn't comfortable to hold. It also doesn't help that the shaft is metallic, so it just feels cold and hard against the fingers, which can be exhausting after using it for a while. However, it was pretty responsive while I clicked through dialogue in Pokémonn Quest. I had to press only the tiniest bit harder than the softest touch with the stylus.

EverTouch Capacitive Stylus SPECIFICATIONS Tips: Fibermesh | Weight: 18 grams Reasons to Buy Comfortable Responsive Reasons to Avoid Pricey $7.50 View at Amazon

The EverTouch Capacitive Stylus sports a similar design to the AmazonBasics Stylus, but it doesn't feel nearly as cheap. It features a clip as well as a tiny lanyard. The fibermesh tip felt slightly more responsive than the AmazonBasics one, and it’s also more comfortable due to its slightly thicker and longer chassis. But as a result, the EverTouch is double the price. In fact, it’s around the same price as the MEKO Universal Stylus, which offers a second stylus and two tips as well as multiple replacements.

Credit: Tom's Guide