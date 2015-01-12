BenQ XL2730Z Monitor Looks Great, Plays Well

LAS VEGAS -- Your monitor is probably not the most exciting part of your gaming setup, but let's face it: It's pretty hard to play without one. BenQ is one of the top gaming-monitor manufacturers in the business, and its new XL2730Z monitor aims to provide everything gamers need to get the most out of their fancy rigs.

I saw the XL2730Z in action at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2015, and it looks like a worthy companion to most gaming PCs. In addition to providing high-resolution graphics, the 27-inch device also features a number of BenQ-specific innovations that should keep players at the top of their games.

MORE: Tom's Guide's CES Awards: The Best New Tech

There's been a troubling trend of gaming monitors that top out at 1080p resolution, even though most games and graphics cards can go much higher. The Xl2730Z bucks this trend by providing 2560 x 1440 resolution. It's not quite 4K, but it's well above what you'd get on an HDTV or a standard monitor. BenQ complements this with a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring that your frame rate stays consistent and fast.

The XL2730Z also sports an impressive overlay, which allows players to customize V-sync and lock in frame rate options. A BenQ representative informed me that the monitor would also come with a bevy of features such as motion-blur reduction, a black equalizer (to make blacks darker and colors more vibrant) and a mode that could select optimized conditions for different game genres.

Beyond that, there's not much to say. The XL2730Z looks like a promising peripheral with an intelligent array of features, but it won't rewrite the book on gaming monitors. The product will launch in the first quarter of 2015, but the price has not been announced yet.

Marshall Honorof is a Staff Writer for Tom's Guide. Contact him at mhonorof@tomsguide.com. Follow him @marshallhonorof. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.