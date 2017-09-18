Apple Watch 3's Cellular Function Won't Work Overseas

Apple Watch Series 3 will work all over the U.S. But if you're hoping it'll work all over the world, you're in for some disappointment.

(Image credit: Apple)

In a statement to a concerned MacRumors reader, Apple said that the cellular versions of its Apple Watch Series 3 will not work outside the U.S. The Apple spokesperson told the reader, whose question was earlier reported on by BGR, that the Apple Watch Series 3 will work solely with the four big U.S. carriers, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. Those looking to use the watch overseas will be out of luck.

There have been a boatload of questions surrounding the Apple Watch Series 3 and its cellular functionality. Even leading up to the smartwatch's unveiling last week, there was some speculation that the device wouldn't come with phone call support. Apple settled that issue at its press event on Sept. 12, saying that the feature will indeed be available with the smartwatch.

But Apple also left a boatload of details out of its conversation about Apple Watch Series 3's cellular functionality, leaving many to wonder about critical features, like international roaming. Apple has provided insight into those details on its Apple Watch Series 3 page, as well as through answers to questions its users have posed.

Not being able to use Apple Watch Series 3 internationally likely won't be a dealbreaker for many users, though there are undoubtedly some who might like the option to leave the iPhone at home and still stay in communication with others. The Apple spokesperson didn't say whether the feature could be offered at some point in the future, and it's unclear what kinds of technological barriers would need to be overcome to make that happen.

Apple Watch Series 3 is available now for pre-order and will hit store shelves on September 22.