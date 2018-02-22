Apple TV Getting Serious About Gaming (Report)

Apple could be working on a major update to its Apple TV to boost its gaming features and put it closer to direct competition to the Xbox One and PS4.





Image: Tom's Guide



Apple has filed for an Apple TV logo trademark update that's focused nearly entirely on gaming features, according to Patently Apple. The filing, which was published on Feb. 21, centers on "video game consoles; controllers for game consoles; video output games, namely, video output game machines for use with televisions; apparatus for electronic games adapted for use with an external display screen or monitor."



Of course, the current Apple TV offers some gaming capabilities and you can buy a traditional game controller separately to play some of its titles. However, most of those games are ports from the App Store of titles that were originally designed for the iPhone and iPad. And although some of those games have console-quality graphics and features, the vast majority don't deliver the kind of high-end gaming you'd find on an Xbox One or PlayStation 4.



For its part, Patently Apple argues that the update to the company's Apple TV trademark filing is "significant." But exactly what it means and could eventually translate to is hard to decipher.



In some respects, the update points to what Apple TV already offers. For instance, the device already allows for "video output games" and works with an "external display screen or monitor." It's possible, in other words, that Apple is simply updating its trademark to reflect the features that its Apple TV already offers.



Ultimately, as with anything Apple-related, it's impossible to say for sure what Apple has planned for its Apple TV. But some signs appear to be pointing to a dramatically improved gaming experience. And that wouldn't be a bad thing.