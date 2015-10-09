Apple Pay: Where You Can (and Can't) Use It

Update: This list has been updated following Best Buy's announcement of Apple Pay support on April 28, as well as news of Starbucks, KFC and Chili's joining the fray on Oct. 9.
Apple's new Apple Pay service is finally available to users of the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch, but you can't just walk into any store and use it. Apple has a list of over 30 retailers that will accept Apple Pay now, with even more retailers set to jump on-board later in the year.
Yet there are nearly twice as many well-known retailers that likely will not accept Apple Pay in the near future. They're supporting a rival smartphone-payment system called CurrentC, backed by a joint venture called Merchant Customer Exchange, or MCX. CurrentC is in trial runs and will be rolled out nationwide sometime next year.
Falling in the middle are hundreds of retailers that haven't yet taken sides. Apple and MCX will be fighting to win each of them over in the coming months.
The situation will get even more complicated with the mass introduction of "chip-and-PIN," or EMV, credit and debit cards, which will replace regular magnetic-stripe cards in the United States by Oct. 1, 2015. Chip-and-PIN cards are much more secure than today's cards, and customers may find them more convenient to use than smartphone payments.
The only thing that's certain is that the regular magnetic-stripe credit card is about to die. We'll all be using something very different to pay for retail purchases by the end of the decade.
In the meantime, here's where you can use Apple Pay today — and where you probably won't be able to anytime soon.
Apple Pay welcomed today:
Acme
Aeropostale
American Eagle Outfitters
Apple Store
Babies "R" Us
Best Buy (in-app only, in-store purchases coming soon)
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Bloomingdale's
Champs Sports
Chevron
Chili's Grill & Bar
Disney Store
Duane Reade
Footaction
Foot Locker/Kids Foot Locker/Lady Foot Locker
House of Hoops by Foot Locker
KFC
Macy's
McDonald's
Nike
Office Depot
Panera Bread
Petco/Unleashed by Petco
PetSmart
RadioShack
RUN by Foot Locker
Sephora
SIX:02
Sports Authority
Staples
Starbucks
SUBWAY
Texaco
Toys "R" Us
Walgreens
Wegmans
Whole Foods Market
Walt Disney Parks and Resorts
Apple Pay support coming soon
Anthropologie
Free People
Urban Outfitters
Waiting for CurrentC, and not likely to sign on to Apple Pay:
Alon
Bahama Breeze
Banana Republic
Baskin-Robbins
Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Buy Baby
The Capital Grille
Christmas Tree Shops
Circle K
Conoco
CVS
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dillard's
Dunkin' Donuts
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
ExxonMobil
The Gap
Giant Eagle/Get Go from Giant Eagle
Harmon Face Values
HMSHost
Hobby Lobby
HyVee
Kmart
Kohl's
Kum & Go
LongHorn Steakhouse
Lowe's
Maggiano's Little Italy
Meijer
Michaels Stores
My Goods Market
Old Navy
Olive Garden
Phillips 66
PriceRite
Publix
RaceTrac
QuikTrip
Rite Aid
Sam's Club
Seasons 52
Sears
Sheetz
Shell
ShopRite
Southwest Airlines
7-Eleven
76
Sunoco
Target
Wal-Mart
Wawa
Wendy's
Yard House