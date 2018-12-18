Apple May Have an iPhone XS Battery Case on the Way

Apple's Smart Battery Case has been a decidedly controversial creation. While some like its ability to extend the iPhone's battery life and deliver a longer-lasting iPhone experience, others have knocked the case for its wonky design, complaining it's out of step with Apple's broader product line.



(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Whatever the case, a new report from Appleosophy suggests a new version of the bumpy case could be coming to store shelves.

The report is based on fall merchandising guidelines that Apple sends out to resellers. Applesophy got a hold of those materials and spotted two new products in the section for cases — smart battery cases for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

According to the listing, which 9to5Mac reported on earlier, the cases will be made from leather. And from a glance at a reported image of the new case, Apple seems to have tried to make the bulge of the battery pack a little more streamlined than the version it released a few years ago.

In addition to listing the Smart Battery cases in the merchandising plan, Apple says that it will launch the products in the fall. However, with just three days left before it's officially winter, time is running out.

Merchandising plans are critical to a company's success. They tell retailers and resellers what the company has planned so they can prepare. They can also help to sell new products and give critical details on what the company's product lineup looks like during different parts of the year.



Apple offers a variety of cases for its new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but the Smart Battery case is clearly more sophisticated, since it has a built-in battery pack. It's unclear whether Apple simply decided to delay the case launch from this fall to next year or if it nixed the launch altogether.

Of course, Apple is notoriously secretive, so the company isn't saying what it has planned. But keep an eye out for an iPhone XS Smart Battery case in case it does appear.