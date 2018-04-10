Triple Lens iPhone Camera May Launch Next Year

It looks like Apple is thinking seriously about ways to reinvent the cameras in its iPhones.

The tech giant is working on an iPhone design that would feature not two but three rear-facing cameras, Taiwan's Economic Daily News is reporting. It's unclear exactly what the three cameras would offer, but at least one of them would come with a 12-megapixel sensor, according to the report. It might also feature a 3x optical zoom.

Apple wouldn't be the first. Huawei's P20 Pro already has three cameras on the back. The main camera has a 40-megapixel sensor that sits above a 20-megapixel monochrome camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The early reviews of the Huawei P20 Pro are quite positive, but the company doesn't currently have plans to sell the phone in the U.S.

Apple has been rumored to be making a variety of major changes to its iPhone in the coming years. Just last week, a Bloomberg report surfaced saying that Apple is planning to revamp its iPhone design with curved edges at the top and bottom. The same report suggested that the iPhone would eventually ship with touchless gesture support, so you can wave your finger in front of the screen to control its software. Both features, however, likely won't make their way to Apple's iPhones for a couple of years.



According to the Economic Daily News report, which was earlier covered by MacRumors, Apple is planning to bring its triple-camera concept to next year's iPhones. It's believed that at least one iPhone released in 2019 will offer the triple camera array, but it's also possible that others might as well. This year, Apple will reportedly stick to a dual-lens array.

Of course, with anything Apple-related it's important to note that the company hasn't commented on its future plans and might never deliver the three cameras in a future iPhone.