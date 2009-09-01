Woman Fired for Using ALL CAPS in Email

An article in the New Zealand Herald claims that an accountant for ProCare Health, serving as the company's financial controller, was fired because she sent "confrontational" emails. The emails consisted of some words typed in bold, red letters, all of which were in caps. However, Vicki Walker was quickly avenged by the Employment Relations Authority, and was thus awarded $17,000 for an unfair dismissal.



The emails, sent to co-workers, caused "disharmony" in the workplace due to the block capitols, red text and bold typeface according to ex-employer ProCare. The company dismissed Walker back in December 2007 after just two years of service. ProCare also claimed that she sent multiple emails, however only one example showed up in court.



Strangely enough, the email presented to the court didn't offer any specific slandering, but rather instructions on how to fill out staff claim forms. Time and date were specified using bold red, and there was also a sentence written in capitols and highlighted in bold blue reading: "To ensure your staff claim is processed and paid, please do follow the below checklist."



"To say that [email] is confrontational is ridiculous," says Walker. "I have spent thousands defending myself and there are so many issues that are unresolved that I want to take them up on." Walker added that she plans to lodge an appeal for further compensation.