Buffalo Selling Famicom USB PC Gamepad Too

Buffalo has created a very cool USB Nintendo PC Gamepad that features a design similar to the old Nintendo Famicom console, the Asian version of the Nintendo Entertainment System released back in the 1980s. Sporting the iconic red and gold, the device measures 54-mm x 16-mm and features the familiar directional pad and eight buttons-- one of which is a turbo for automatic firing.

The gamepad is compatible with Windows 7, Vista, XP, 2000, and Me. The device also requires DirectX 7 or later, making it ideal for old, cranky PCs. With that said, it should be of no surprise that the Nintendo PC gamepad only uses a USB 1.1 connection. While that may seem slow, it remains compatible with a wide range of PCs, from young to extremely decrepit.

Still, this gamepad is all about image. Interested Nintendo fans can grab the USB Nintendo PC Gamepad by heading here. Buffalo also offers a SNES version as well--check out Marcus' article here for more info.

For gamers who want a little more spunk in a gamepad, the $29.00 USB Fire Dragon Gamepad looks as if it could eat your hands, spouting attitude and a mouth full of LED-lit fire. Of course, it has nothing to do with Nintendo or retro gaming and to be honest looks terrible.