27'' ViewSonic LCD Does Full HD, 1ms Response

ViewSonic is claiming a "world's first" with the announcement of it's new 27-inch LCD monitor with Full HD support and 1ms response time. According to the company, the VX2739wm isn't available for purchase as of this writing, however interested consumers can head to Amazon, Newegg, and PCMall to pre-order for a special introductory price of $349.99 USD.

In addition to 1080p Full HD support, the VX2739wm comes with a "crystal clear" 100,000:1 contrast ratio, built-in speakers with SRS Premium Sound, a 4-port USB hub, and HDMI, DVI and VGA connectivity. The panel is also somewhat green despite its black casing, saving up to 35-percent energy use thanks to its special ECO-mode.

"A multipurpose device, the VX2739wm is perfect as a monitor or game console on the desktop or wall with its VESA compliant design, or as an entertainment display when hooked up to a DVD player or cable/satellite box," the company said.

ViewSonic's VX2739wm is expected to hit the online markets and standard retail shelves on May 21.