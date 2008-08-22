AT&T Launches ConnecTech to Rival Geek Squad

AT&T yesterday announced the launch of ConnecTech, a customer support service offering call-outs to both existing AT&T customers and non-AT&T customers. The company is now offering television and home theatre installation, as well as PC and home network setup. ConnecTech also offers customers notebook repairs, virus protection, and trouble shooting for all those miscellaneous problems people have with computers.

The home tech support market has, up until now, been dominated by Geek Squad — and it’s a brave move by AT&T if the company is expecting to rival the Best Buy subsidiary, however there are advantages and disadvantages to both options.

A PC setup with the Geek Squad is going to set you back $129. The Squad will set up your computer (including your monitor, keyboard, mouse and speakers), install one software application and one external peripheral, configure your existing Internet configuration and an existing e-mail account and test your PC to make sure they didn’t mess up somewhere along the way.

A basic PC or notebook setup from ConnecTech offers the essentially the same service for system setup, the connection of two eternal peripherals, configuration of Windows security centre and ensuring your computer is set to receive all critical updates for $119.

However while AT&T might be that little bit cheaper, Geek Squad customers have the option of 24 hours a day emergency services where as all ConnecTech can offer you is next-day support seven days a week. AT&T, similar to Geek Squad, also offer over the phone support.

Before you spend any hard-earned cash on those services, however, seek the advice of fellow Tom’s readers in the hardware forum.