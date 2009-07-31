How-To: Upgrade Your Netbook, Easily

Memory Upgrades
The basic process works like this:
1. Turn the netbook over on its top, so you can access its lower deck.
2. Loosen and remove the two screws that restrain the access hatch.
3. Open the access hatch
4. Locate the SO-DIMM slot, then grab the memory clips on each side of the module and pull them out gently. This unlocks the installed module, after which you can slide it out easily
5. Orient the replacement SO-DIMM so that its notch matches the notch in the SO-DIMM slot. Gently push the SO-DIMM all the way into the socket, then swing the clips into locked position on each side.
That’s all there is to it. Here are some photos of both machines.
Upgrading the Dell Mini 9 RAM
Grab the memory clips on each side of the module with your thumbs, and gently pull them away from the SO-DIMM. You can then lift up and remove the old module.
Lay the new memory module down in front of the SO-DIMM slot so that the notches match up.
Slide the new SO-DIMM into the slot as far as it will go, then lift the memory clips into locked position on each side of the module.
Upgrading the Asus Eee PC 1000HE RAM
The memory slot in the 1000HE is easier to access than the Mini 9. As before, grab the memory clips with your thumbs, and gently pull them away from the module, then lift and remove.
Line up the notch in the SO-DIMM with the notch in the slot, slide in the SO-DIMM as far as it will go, then gently lift the locking tabs into position.
Benefits of Bumping RAM from 1 GB to 2 GB
For Windows XP, you probably won’t notice a huge difference in performance and responsiveness between a 1 GB and a 2 GB configuration. But the more applications you run in tandem, or the more Web browser windows you open, the more breathing room the extra RAM will provide. And with Windows 7 RTM only weeks away as we write this story, we found that running the Windows 7 release candidate on these machines worked noticeably faster and more fluidly when it had more RAM. That said, 1 GB was still not too bad with Windows 7 on either machine.
Not all netbooks come with 2.5" drives, and finding replacements for 1.8" models or units that use proprietary connectors/cradles will create trouble. Not all netbook hard drives are as easy to get to either.
Bumping up storage and ram won't do much though if you need more performance or a higher-res display. I was lucky to grab a HP 2133 last year that's still working well for me, but I'm eager to trade up to a Pinetrail unit as soon as Intel gets its act together.
Is it a bios update, is it tied to the hardware, what will happen if I get a 4gb module to put in the netbook?
As for the Aspire omission: I purchased both of these netbooks with my own hard-earned cash. The chancellor of the exchequer--my wife, that is--forbade me to purchase a 3rd netbook for cost reasons. If you want to loan me your Aspire, I'll gladly make the upgrades and photograph them, then return it to you exactly as it was sent to me (and cover shipping both ways). I wanted to get one of those, and a Samsung, and a ..., but "you can't always get what you want."
Thanks again to one and all,
--Ed--