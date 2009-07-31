How-To: Upgrade Your Netbook, Easily

Memory Upgrades

The basic process works like this:

1. Turn the netbook over on its top, so you can access its lower deck.

2. Loosen and remove the two screws that restrain the access hatch.

3. Open the access hatch

4. Locate the SO-DIMM slot, then grab the memory clips on each side of the module and pull them out gently. This unlocks the installed module, after which you can slide it out easily

5. Orient the replacement SO-DIMM so that its notch matches the notch in the SO-DIMM slot. Gently push the SO-DIMM all the way into the socket, then swing the clips into locked position on each side.

That’s all there is to it. Here are some photos of both machines.

Upgrading the Dell Mini 9 RAM

Grab the memory clips on each side of the module with your thumbs, and gently pull them away from the SO-DIMM. You can then lift up and remove the old module.

Lay the new memory module down in front of the SO-DIMM slot so that the notches match up.

Slide the new SO-DIMM into the slot as far as it will go, then lift the memory clips into locked position on each side of the module.

Upgrading the Asus Eee PC 1000HE RAM

The memory slot in the 1000HE is easier to access than the Mini 9. As before, grab the memory clips with your thumbs, and gently pull them away from the module, then lift and remove.

Line up the notch in the SO-DIMM with the notch in the slot, slide in the SO-DIMM as far as it will go, then gently lift the locking tabs into position.

Benefits of Bumping RAM from 1 GB to 2 GB

For Windows XP, you probably won’t notice a huge difference in performance and responsiveness between a 1 GB and a 2 GB configuration. But the more applications you run in tandem, or the more Web browser windows you open, the more breathing room the extra RAM will provide. And with Windows 7 RTM only weeks away as we write this story, we found that running the Windows 7 release candidate on these machines worked noticeably faster and more fluidly when it had more RAM. That said, 1 GB was still not too bad with Windows 7 on either machine.