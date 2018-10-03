Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Best Cases for the Galaxy S4

Because accidents happen, your precious new Galaxy S4 deserves some protection. These waterproof cases for the Samsung Galaxy S4 are waterproof and pool-ready. Like most rugged smartphone cases, these all use a strong plastic shell that protects your phone against drops on hard concrete. The main benefit: one of the most common ways you can damage your S4 and make it completely useless is when to let the phone gets in contact with water. These shells make sure you can keep checking e-mail and browsing the Web, even after a spill. — John Brandon

Speck SmartFlex Card

It's always nice to travel without a wallet or bag, right? Speck's SmartFlex Card case for your Galaxy S4 lets you leave the bulk at home, with a panel on the back the holds up to three cards for your ID and credit cards. Its flexible (but durable) construction lets you easily take the case on and off. Plus, a thumb release helps you slide out cards when you need them.

Belkin Wallet Folio with Stand

Made from natural grain leather, Belkin's Wallet Folio with Stand has a soft microfiber lining that protects your screen from scratches. Doubling as a wallet, the case features an inner pocket for your essential cards. Simply unhinge its flap to access your ID and credit cards. Plus, when you want to watch your favorite TV show on your S4, the Wallet Folio lets you turn it into a stand for hands-free viewing. Available in Dark Brown and Tan.

Tech21 Impactology Impact Mesh

Tech21's Impactology Impact Mesh case is built to protect. Lined with its D30 impact material that protects against bumps and drops, its back is made from a mesh-looking polycarbonate. The case maintains your S4's thin profile, but a slightly raised bezel ensures that your screen won't crack if it does drop. Available in Smokey and Dark Blue.

Waterproof Cases

Seidio Obex Waterproof Case

The word “obex” is Latin for “barrier” -- and that’s what you get with this S4 case. Like the PureGear case, there’s a front and back enclosure that snaps into place. Once sealed, the OBEX meets the 810G military spec for ruggedness. There are rubber silicone stoppers that protect the USB and headphone ports. Fully waterproof, the black case with red accents lets you submerge your phone for about 6.5 feet (or 2 meters) for 30 minutes. The front screen protector built into the case sits flush against the phone so there’s no watermark effect.

Krusell Sealbox

Rated at IPX7 for waterproofing, the Krusell Sealbox lets you submerge your phone for up to about 3.2 feet (or 1 meter) for 30 minutes. The case comes in red, white or black and has a bit more of a bulky design since it does not form-fit around the Galaxy S4. However, the case comes with a neck strap and is rated for short drops and shocks.

Hooshion iPega Waterproof Case

You might not like the bulkier design of this waterproof case, but you’ll like the specs -- they are among the most ruggedly rated possible for the least amount of money. Rated at IP67, the iPEGA can stay underwater up to 6.6 feet (or 3 meters) -- there is no rating for how long the phone can stay submerged, but a warning says it is not suitable for snorkeling. A silicone membrane seals in the screen in tightly to make sure it stays dry. Like the Incipio Atlas, the case also protects against snow and ice. Choose from an orange, pink, blue, black or white exterior.