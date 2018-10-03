Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Use Smart Scroll

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S3 was its Smart Stay function, which kept the display from timing out when you were reading an article by monitoring your eyes. For the Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung has upped the ante by adding its new Smart Scroll function.



Smart Scroll, as its name implies, allows you to scroll up or down a Web page by simply moving your head (or the phone) up and down. To enable this function:

Open the Settings menu and select My Device tab at the top of the screen. Tap the Smart Screen tab. Switch the slider next to Smart Scroll from the Off to On position.

To use Smart Scroll: