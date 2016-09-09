10 Shows to Watch After iZombie
Got a craving for brains and mysteries since Season 2 of iZombie ended? We understand. It's hard to find the perfect mix of zombie horror and crime procedural nowadays. But fear not: We've compiled a list of shows that will give you that undead, crime-fighting, dramedy, sci-fi mix until Liv and the crew return.
Veronica Mars
Just call Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell) "Nancy Drew with an attitude." Daughter of a private investigator, the titular character works the streets of Neptune, California, solving cases around her high school and community with a snark that would make Columbo proud. It's noir, but for teens and people who like their mysteries with a bit of youthful cynicism.
Seasons: 3Where to Watch: Amazon
Veronica Mars - Theatrical Trailer (In Select Theaters Now)
Dead Like Me
Who knew there were jobs in the afterlife? The show Dead Like Me focuses on Georgia Lass (Ellen Muth), who, for arbitrary reasons, was chosen to be a grim reaper after her untimely demise at age 18. Charged with collecting a requisite number of souls, she hangs out with a team of reapers and soon discovers that death is just the beginning.
Seasons: 2Where to Watch: Amazon, Hulu
Dead Like Me- Season 1 Trailer
Reaper
Talk about making a deal with the devil. On his 21st birthday, protagonist and chronic underachiever Sam Oliver (Bret Harrison) learns that his parents sold his soul to the devil before his birth, and now he's Satan's newest bounty hunter. In his new job tracking down evil souls and returning them to hell, Sam learns he might not be the slacker he thought he was.
Seasons: 1 Where to Watch: Hulu
CW l Reaper Promo
In the Flesh
It's not a crime procedural, but In the Flesh presents a thoroughly fresh take on the undead. Instead of mindlessly seeking human brains and flesh, zombies are treated for partially deceased syndrome (PDS) and sent back to their old lives. Such is the case of PDS-survivor Kieren Walker (Luke Newberry), who returns to his community in the face of anti-zombie sentiment and flashbacks to the time before his treatment.
Seasons: 2Where to Watch: Hulu
In The Flesh Launch Trailer - BBC Three
Warehouse 13
Warehouse 13 is like the X-Files meets that last scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark. In this show, a pair of Secret Service agents are tasked with collecting and containing supernatural artifacts at an unassuming depot in South Dakota. But things inside the warehouse aren't always as they seem.
Seasons: 5 Where to Watch: Amazon
Warehouse 13 Series Trailer - Season 2 on DVD
Supernatural
Some call it the show that never ends, and with good reason. After 11 seasons, Supernatural has still got a full head of steam as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, respectively) hunt down all manner of monsters, including demons and witches. The show even has time to bring in an angel or two during its monster-of-the-week formula. Watch it for hot guys killing scary things.
Seasons: 10 Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, CW
Supernatural - Series 1 - 8 Catch Up - Official Warner Bros.
Stitchers
Sci-fi crime drama Stitchers laughs at the saying "Dead men tell no tales." Kirsten Clark (Emma Ishta) has the ability to be "stitched" into memories of the recently dead. With this power, she can help solve mysteries that normally would have gone cold or unsolved. In the midst of all this mystery-solving, Clark is also trying to track down information about her past.
Seasons: 2Where to Watch: Hulu
Stitchers Premiere Preview | Premieres Tuesday, June 2 at 9pm|8c on ABC Family!
The Librarians
Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle), protagonist of the Librarians movies, recruits three new members of the titular secret society. He then pairs them with Eve, a no-nonsense former counterterrorism agent, who serves as their guardian. Their mission, while fantastical, is simple: find and collect mystical artifacts and defend against supernatural threats, all without the mundane world being any the wiser.
Seasons: 2 Where to Watch: Amazon
And the Image of Image Teaser - Librarian Clubbers I The Librarians I TNT
Z Nation
Three years after the zombie apocalypse occurred, pockets of humanity try to stave off the end of civilization. Hope lies in Alvin Murphy (Keith Allan), an inmate who is the only person to have been bitten by a zombie without transforming into one. But it becomes clear that he's hiding a secret, one that can turn the tide in his favor.
Seasons: 2Where to Watch: Netflix
Z Nation - Trailer
Lucifer
The devil is usually in the details, but in this show, you'll find Lucifer living it up in Los Angeles. The titular character (Tom Ellis) pairs up with homicide detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) to solve a murder that happened outside of Lucifer's club. As the duo deals with all manner of evildoers, the former Lord of Hell discovers that his charms have no effect on Decker.
Seasons: 1Where to Watch: Hulu
Official Trailer | Season 1 | LUCIFER